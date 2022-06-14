Haleigh Dunn Stephens’ freezer can no longer house the breast milk she pumps.

The mother of two produced about 40 ounces a day at the peak of her breastfeeding. She couldn’t store it all. Rather than disposing of the milk, Dunn Stephens went to Facebook in March to advertise it to other families in need of food.

Her overproduction could not have come at a more crucial time; she was offering milk right as baby formula was quickly disappearing from store shelves.

“I have the opportunity to fill a fundamental need for a baby to be fed,” said Dunn Stephens. “If I can pump and help alleviate a parent’s anxiety or worry about how they will feed their child, I’m happy.”

With a severe national shortage of baby formula, demand for breast milk from people like Dunn Stephens is increasing around the country. Milk banks are selling out and parents are turning to social media to search for it. Soon, there will be a simpler way.

Two women in Charlottesville created a mobile app to connect mothers with excess breast milk nationwide to other families who need it.

Celia Castleman and Kelly Cox designed the app, which they named The Drop, to share exclusively human breast milk. The Drop allows parents who are overproducing, or have time to pump more milk, to distribute their excess to parents who are in need.

Breastmilk will always be in supply, the founders said. They wanted to elevate a form of feeding that isn’t reliant on factories or subject to shift due to crises.

“We have to take care of each other,” Castleman said. “Especially during these types of crises, which seems to be happening at rapid speed.”

The Drop, an app created by Castleman and Cox, began as an idea to aid parents in times of crisis — like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing baby formula shortage.

In fact, the baby formula shortage exacerbated the launch of the new app. The founders intended to release the app during World Breastfeeding Week in August. Now, they’re shooting for the beginning of July.

“I was especially frustrated because, I was like, ‘We needed this yesterday, we needed this last month,’” said Castleman. “But because of the attention, it’s gotten to be a necessity to make sure all babies have access to food. This is, like, a primary base need.”