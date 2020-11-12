While coronavirus cases in the past weeks have spiked across Virginia and elsewhere in the country, the trend in the Charlottesville-area has been quietly moving in the opposite direction.

The number of new cases in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, with a few exceptions, have trended down since the beginning of October. Other indicators are also positive here. The TJHD has the lowest positivity rate in the state, and the number of cases per 100,000 people is also comparatively low.

“That’s amazing,” said Ashley Tharpe, the president of the Virginia Public Health Association, as she examined the TJHD’s COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, when the positivity rate stood at 1.8%. It has since risen to 2.2%. “Wow. It definitely makes me hopeful for the future if cases there are that low.”

Elsewhere in the state, the outlook is far more troubling. New COVID-19 cases spiked this week across Virginia, prompting Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday to hold a news conference warning Virginians to “not get complacent.”

Tuesday marked the state’s fifth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases statewide, a trend that continued into Thursday. And the overall positivity rate for Virginia increased from below 5% a few weeks ago to above 6%.

The difference between the local trend, and that of the state, is striking.

“My initial thought is you guys [in the TJHD] are definitely doing something right to control the cases,” Tharpe said.

But what?

Masks

There is no smoking gun to point to, said Dr. Mitchell Rosner, chair of the University of Virginia’s Department of Medicine. But part of Charlottesville’s secret could be that people here are simply more willing — and likely — to wear masks in public.

It is rare to see an unmasked person in a Charlottesville grocery store or other public building. And many residents even sport facial coverings while walking on the sidewalk.

This is simply not the case elsewhere in the state, Rosner said.

“If you go to other communities, even in Virginia, places like Lynchburg, you don’t see many people wearing masks,” Rosner said. “I think that matters.”

Tharpe, who lives in Lynchburg, said much of the same thing.

“Just going to Walmart on the weekends I see a lot of people not wearing masks — even though there are signs everywhere saying to stay masked up,” she said. “I think every place, every small town and every city, has a slightly different culture that’s approaching it. And it matters. When everyone is taking the same precautions, it kind of creates a little bubble of protection.”

This phenomenon is not unique to Virginia. Across the country, areas that — for whatever reason — take mask wearing and other safety measures seriously tend to have lower rates of coronavirus cases, said Jeremy Youde, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, who is an expert in global health and pandemics.

“That social norm is so important,” Youde said. “Let’s just be upfront about it, it’s kind of awkward to remember to make sure that you’re wearing your mask. It’s not something that we’re used to. But when you know that everyone else is doing that, too, when you see that in the community and it becomes the sort of norm and expectation, it becomes that much easier.”

And those norms go beyond the masks, he added. People in places with higher rates of mask wearing tend to fall naturally into following other safety measures — like restricting large gatherings, frequently cleaning communal spaces and maintaining physical distance between people.

The university

The other factor likely working in Charlottesville’s favor is the aggressive approach UVA has taken to controlling COVID-19 cases among its students.